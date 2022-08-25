Brooklyn’s Kota the Friend and His FLTBYS Brand Bringing the Flight Night Music Festival to Denver

New York City’s Kota the Friend and his ®fltbys Music and Entertainment (Flight Boys) concert division have announced the Denver lineup for Flight Night Global Music Festival. Denver Flight Night will take place Friday, September 9th, 2022, at Cervantes Masterpiece with Kota the Friend headlining. Tickets are on sale now at FlightNight.com.

After selling out back to back nights in New York City, ®fltbys has once again attracted top local hip-hop talent to celebrate good music and creative freedom. Kota hand selected Denver artists who will use the festival to speak directly to his rabid fanbase, leaving with promising opportunities to progress their careers.



Photo Credit: Sarah B. Schneider @sarahbschneider

“Ever since 2008 we’ve been giving people the opportunity to get on stage, when no one else was giving the opportunity,” said Kota. “Flight Boys has always been a young company of people who just want to do something but have no platform. This year alone we will give over 50 independent artists a real platform where they can expand their careers. As an independent artist I know how hard it can be to breakthrough in this industry. You have to really grind and no one is trying to put you on. If I can help to inspire artists and give them a platform at the same time then that’s a win. We don’t mind that labels send their A&R teams to the shows. That’s cool. It’s up to the artist whether or not to go with a label or to remain independent. I know the value of independence so I’m always going to tell artists to try to stay independent, but it’s not for everybody. You have to really want it and be willing to sacrifice. When you make it though, that’s when you realize the value.”

The FLTBYS culture, and Flight Night itself are celebrations of independence. Furthermore, the brand embraces a mission to shine the spotlight on underrepresented indie artists at each festival stop. The festival’s two, sold-out NYC shows were career-changing opportunities for native New York City musicians Sha Summers, Samuel Limata, Ace Clark, Hello O’shay, Iso Indies, Lizzy Ashliegh, Brianna Castro, Israel Autumns, Bungalow Collective and Ty Vybz.

Each artist took full advantage of their 15-minute spotlights, and Kota the Friend ended the night with an exclamation point.

“One of the things I’m most proud of about this show is seeing how all the opening acts supported each other. We rooted for each other and found ways to help and encourage one another,” said O’shay.

By the end of 2022 Kota the Friend will have given nearly 50 independent artists a platform on stage to showcase their talents. Flight Night has become the premier music festival to identify top up and coming talent.

Colorado and Kota have always had a special relationship, and the Brooklyn Lyricist’s most streamed song pays homage it’s namesake.

https://open.spotify.com/track/3DbBgbnDUOml329rAp2Tbr?si=c57f0c25562a49fb

Denver Flight Night Lineup

fltbys has announced the final roster of artists who will open the show for Kota the Friend::

Swizzy J – @swizzyj303

Jason Channel – @jasonchannel_

Malcolm WHYZ3 – @malcolmwhyz3

RESRFACE – @resrface

Jay Triiiple – @jaytriiiple

While Denver (Cervantes, 9/9/22) and Harrisburg (HMAC 11/11/22) are next up, FLTBYS has announced international stops in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Australia, and New Zealand.

Tickets for Denver and global Flight Night Music Festivals are on sale now and can be purchased at flightnight.com.