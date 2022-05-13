Orlando Rocco Music releases new single “Way You See Me” featuring Justis Chanell



Album artwork “Way You See Me”

R&B music production powerhouse Orlando Rocco Music is releasing a new single “Way You See Me” featuring the talented performer Justis Chanell on May 13, 2022.

Orlando Rocco Music was featured on Singersroom in August 2020 when they released the single “Summertime” featuring Dria and Jumpman.

“Way You See Me” is about being lucky enough to have a person who really sees you in an authentic way and not just on a surface level:

“Someone who matches your fly. Considers you and your feelings and wants nothing but the best for you. Doesn’t want you to go out of your way or be someone different. Doesn’t make you wonder, but rather tells you whatever it is you need to know. That’s what this song embodies. Celebrating special people everywhere who love someone special to them. And most importantly, sees them for everything they are.”



R&B artist Justis Chanell

Justis’ smooth vocals work nicely with the cool tempo and neatly mixed musical arrangement. She tells the story of past loves and life lessons:

“I used to fall apart

I was a real big mess

Used to give my heart

To whoever wanted it”

Orlando Rocco Music productions continues to superbly deliver outstanding upcoming R&B talent and he is rapidly proving he is a game-changing influencer in a highly saturated competitive music market.



R&B artist Justis Chanell

“Way You See Me” is out now on all usual streaming platforms and is a must-add for your R&B playlists.

Social Media

Instagram – Justis Chanell – https://www.instagram.com/justischanell/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Instagram – Orlando Rocco – https://www.instagram.com/orlando_rocco_music/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Soundcloud – https://soundcloud.com/user-532179988/way-you-see-me-ft-justis-chanell