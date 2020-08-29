Orlando Rocco Music releases Summertime song featuring Dria and Jumpman

Stream / Download: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dria/summertime-feat-jumpman-2

“Summertime” featuring Dria and Jumpman is as smooth as it is vibrant and engaging. Courtesy of Orlando Rocco Music, this jam is a must for summertime parties and outdoor barbecues. I love the way each lyric flows into the next with an infectious, captivating background beat. This hip-hop and R&B fused ballad capture the essence of summertime fun across the country. Look for Dria’s blaring vocals backed up by Jumpman’s deep, soulful rap accents. This jam is a must for folks that love music that makes them feel good.

With a shoutout to 97.9 The Box — Houston’s premier hip-hop and R&B radio station, you feel right at home listening to this innovative song. Dria’s vocals are on point, and Jumpman is just as superb with dope music and production by Orlando Rocco. This kind of jam reminds me of the old-school block parties in New York — and anyone that loves outdoor fun and festivities can relate to this feel-good, soul-inspiring ballad.

Rocco has delivered a timeless jam here with vocals that will make you feel good and alive! At a time where most of the nation and world are in gloom due to the pandemic, all you have to do is click the YouTube link above and reminisce about the good ole days in Houston and the city you reside in. If you love a smooth blend of hip-hop, R&B, and pop, “Summertime” will soothe the soul and keep your fingers snapping and toes tapping all day and night long!

Links

Follow Dria

www.instagram.com/DriaMusic

www.twitter.com/DriaMusic

www.facebook.com/driamusicofficial

Produced by: @orlando_rocco_music

Written by: @driamusic @iamjumpmanofficial

Co-Produced by: @christhefr

Mixed and Mastered by: @filawz @christhefr