

Singer/songwriter Mary Gray

Mary Gray releases new single “Song for Me”

Listen to “Song for Me” at Applemusic: https://music.apple.com/us/album/for-me-single/1606089122

Mary Gray, the 26 year old Houston-based R&B singer/songwriter, released her second single, “Song for Me” on February 18 on Apple Music.

The single is a follow up to her earlier single, “Retrograde” which came out in December 2021 where she tells her listeners that “it’s that time to color outside these lines, it’s time to do what’s best for me, what comes naturally.” In “Retrograde” she reflects that “my past made me this way”.

“Song for Me” has a slightly different feel from her earlier single “Retrograde”. Gray’s smooth vocals are sublime and this song is, at its essence, about sensuality and touch but also love and intimate connection reflected in the chorus: “It’s the touch for me”.

The sultry beauty and self-described “collector of experiences” demonstrates her emergence as an up and coming R&B artist to be reckoned with. She has also dabbled in country music delivering an impressive cover performance and skilled rendition of the Carrie Underwood hit, “Before he Cheats” on her Instagram page which showcases her vocal range and skill. This talented young performer is the new girl on the block and “Song for Me” is available now on Apple Music.



Singer/songwriter Mary Gray

Streaming

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/album/retrograde/1594088638?i=1594088639

Social Media

Twitter – https://twitter.com/lilpretttybrown

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/marylenai_/