Josh Waters EP – The Club Suit

“The Club Suit” is the latest EP release by R&B sensation Josh Waters. The album features thirteen smooth tracks with impeccable vocals and music by Waters. This includes “No Options,” which soothes the soul with its steady rhythmic flow and cutting-edge lyrics. This signature jam sets the beautiful tone of the EP — one that celebrates romance, love, and those fantastic nights with your significant other.

There is also “Black Bonnie” — a track that is as unique as the innovative background music and mixing. Waters hits another home run with this melodious song that makes your fingers snap, and toes tap simultaneously. His harmonic vocals are angelic with every pulsating lyric he sings on this and other songs on the album. From “Meet n Greet” and “Cater to You” to “Awesome” and “Don’t Go,” the EP is perfect for social events, corporate functions, and especially those romantic, candlelight dinners with your sweetheart or beau.

Each track kicks off with an original vibe — from rewinding music and jazzy drumbeats to first-class percussion and keyboards. Waters combines old-school R&B with today’s urban contemporary, hip-hop pop sounds. The culmination of hard work and dedication, this album is a smooth adventure into the world of modern rhythm and blues intertwined with a myriad of musical styles and genres.

“Waves” is an amazing collaboration with the lovely Xiamara Jennings. This soothing track is as smooth as a sea breeze on a cool autumn night. The oceanic essence of this song will dazzle your ear buds and melt your heart with each verse. “May” features a country and new wave-style opening with guitar riffs that are simply fantastic. Waters lyrical delivery is unparalleled with “That Way” — a creative ballad that captures the allure and essence of R&b fused with the synth-pop sound of the 80s.

You are sure to love “Agreement,” “Deserve,” “Been Like,” and my favorite track on the EP, “Rain.” These precious, timeless jams are courtesy of one of the hottest, indy R&B singers in the world today, Mr. Josh Waters.

For more information on the album, visit the link below and get ready for a musical experience of a lifetime!

Listen now: https://cmdshft.ffm.to/theclubsuit