“Roses” by Cristopher Williams, Alexander O’Neal, and Gregg Jackson

If you are a long-time R&B music lover, then you know the era of ‘love songs’ that popularized the genre. We are talking about love songs by the likes of Teddy Prendergast, James Ingram, Luther Vandross, and later contemporaries like Kenny ‘Baby Face’ Edmonds. If we are on the same page, then that list of names already shape what you can come to expect from the Mark Morrison produced single – Roses. If you have loved any of the music from the aforementioned artists, then you will absolutely love this track.

For starters, Roses is one of those songs that grabs you from the very first note. Like the classic R&B performed by the aforementioned legends of the genre, this song is vocals driven. The instrumentation is not overly produced as is often the case with more modern sounds of the genre but is instead the perfect complement to the vocals. In other words, from the strings to the smooth bassline, the song is a groove. Roses has classic R&B written all over it, which is perfect for the energy of fall, which in turn fuels the warm, fuzzy, and oh so good mood and celebration of love that comes with the holidays. We forecast that this song will become a favorite each fall, all the way through spring.

Links

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kC2i3CngdhY

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/0etLFfW5HlQ8ahSmMr9xep?si=pXUwRc3sSMy4WJVPG4NykQ

Instagram:

@greggjackson28

@alexander_oneal_official

@officialchristopherwilliams

@markmorrisonofficial

@mackliferecords