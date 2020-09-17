ERIC BELLINGER FLEXES “GODLY” SINGLE FOR UPCOMING ALBUM “ERIC B FOR PRESIDENT”

The following R&B music reviews first feature Eric Aldwin Bellinger Jr.’s “Godly”. This is a balling rap from his newest release, “Eric B for President, Term 3”. Godly is loaded with references to money and power, thus the title. As a Grammy winner, once again, he proves why he was deserving of the recognition.

In the video, he suggests he’s another black president of the United States. “I’m the flyest N…in the party…I’m feeling godly.” “Godly” is a smooth trip coaxing along at a very dance worthy groove. You gotta move and the lyrics aren’t bad either. Singing along is intoxicating. You can easily imagine being hooked on a power trip like Trump. You’ve got your white Ferrari and your white Rolls Royce, diamonds, a butler, lots of cash to spend, what else could you need.

Bellinger tops it off with his dance party. Just in case you didn’t know the moves for his Godly beat, he and his friends show you. Eric B has co-penned many R & B songs including Tank’s “you Don’t Know, Usher’s “Lemme See”, and Chris Brown’s “New Flame”. His talent is clearly limitless as evidenced by this soon-to-be applauded and celebrated release.

The lyrics scream cockiness, the music forces you to get up and move. Its the perfect single of his fourth EP. “Godly”, The single touches on all the trappings that make a man feel himself. The lyrics and the video images entice the would-be winner. Add to it a song that sings the praises of the life and you have a following of true fans.

Socials

https://twitter.com/EricBellinger

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7ibAWtDtmEfaVhc1FJ3Vl9?autoplay=true

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwDQx43Wb5RKU-jFppz9BRA