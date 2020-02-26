Discovering her passion for music at 9-years-old, New York City singer/songwriter Layla began becoming a much-hyped new artist in 2018 with her debut single, “The Mission“. Now a household name with a buzzing catalog of new music, Layla continues to rise to superstardom with the release of her hot new single, titled, “Vacation”.

A Cupla Beats production. The singer sings about the indescribable feeling of finding the perfect love. Speaking on her love interest, she recognizes being with that special someone is an actual vacation, be it from work, stress, or anything else. Making “Vacation,” Layla explains, “This song is about my love for that person, and about how no matter what we were doing, or where we were, life always felt like a vacation. Sweet and easy.”

Stream “Vacation” below, courtesy Spotify.

Compelling backstory, Layla was born in the small desert nation of Eritrea during the Eritrean-Ethiopian War and moved with her family to Seattle in 1994. She began her music career at an early age as an instrumentalist, playing the violin. Layla’s content originates from her cross country travels and coming-of-age experiences. Layla’s childhood memories are littered on previous songs like “Get Away,” “Element” and “Rare Vibes“.

“Vacation” is slated to appear on Layla’s upcoming EP, NOMAD. The album title is based on Layla’s lifestyle that has taken her from country to country over the years. NOMAD is scheduled for a late-2020 release. “Vacation” is the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans eager to add some fresh new music to their 2020 R&B.

Available now via Nomad Entertainment LLC. You can get familiar with the new songbird in her buzzing new single above and then follow her journey daily on Instagram and Twitter.