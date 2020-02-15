Zaku Arrives with A Heartfelt Visual for New Hit, “Underwater”

Introducing Zaku.

A fast-rising Los Angeles singer/songwriter/actor buzzing right now with his previous single, “All I Need”. Striking while the iron is hot, ahead of his new project, we get a sexy new visual just in time for Valentine’s Day from Zaku for his new single, “Underwater”. Directed by Jay Blaze, Alia, Only Carey and Zaku-himself, the new star plays a lover trying to persuade the leading lady to fall in love with him.

Using imagery, Zaku’s soft vocals and symbolic nature win over both the love interest and fans. A debut visual presentation, “Underwater” is Zaku’s introduction on a global scale. Zaku star power has been on the rise with a strong grassroots fanbase that has been following him since the early days developing his sound.

Brief backstory on Zaku, born in Manila and raised in Japan, at 19, Zaku moved to Los Angeles where he spent 18 months studying performing arts at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute. The Filipino-American’s first EP, All I Need, a five-track project includes breakout songs “Kanpai” and “Alien Girl,” (98k) accumulated over 50,000 streams on Spotify. The popularity transforms into great residual streaming on for the new artist moving forward. Zaku and Jay Blaze have been frequent collaborators since the beginning of Zaku’s career. Also an actor, Zaku stars alongside former SNL castmember Jay Pharoh and Only Carey on the YouTube series, “Budget Boys.”

“Underwater” is the lead single on Zaku’s promising new project, titled, Young Yesterday. Slated for February 28, the new project is Zaku’s best work yet. Zaku is currently in Asia filming new visual off the upcoming project set to release quickly after the project release. To stay tuned to everything Zaku, follow the rising star on Instagram and Twitter.

“Underwater” is available now on Global Sound Music Group.