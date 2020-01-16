Houston’s R&B sensation, Coline Creuzot returns with the brand new single, “You Tried It,” her first release in 2020. The song is emotional and thought-provoking as Coline continues to wow with her vocal delivery. She takes us on a journey of a relationship that offers no reciprocity or appreciation and finding the courage to stand up to that. This song was produced and co-written by 2x Grammy-nominated producer-songwriter Drew ‘Druski’ Scott.

“You Tried It” will appear on Coline’s forthcoming EP slated to debut late 2020.

“Music is my therapy,” says Coline Creuzot. “I love every part of the process. Writing, creating, recording and performing. I am excited to release my single ahead of my new EP and tour this year! The process has been a journey and I’m enjoying every moment of it. You Tried It is a song I know my ladies can relate to and I am so ready to see how it’s received because this came from such a sincere place in my heart of being just flat out done.”

Coline is no stranger to the industry, having spent time as a singer and songwriter, she has been seen opening for acts such as Drake, K. Michelle, Keyshia Cole, T.I, Monica and more. Coline’s pen game is even stronger, which led her to a publishing deal with Sony ATV.