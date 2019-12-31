Tinashe highlights her strength through erotic dance moves in the music video for “Stormy Weather.”

In the black-and-white clip, the sexy songstress performs choreographed dance moves with her four dancers, who are all rocking nude shapewear.

“Stormy Weather” is the latest track off Tinashe first independent album, Songs for You, to receive a visual. She released videos for the G-Eazy-assisted “So Much Better,” “Save Room for Us,” and “Cash Race.”

Tinashe’s 15-song album, Songs for You, also boasts collaborations with 6LACK (“Touch & Go”) and Ms Banks (“Die a Little Bit”), and showcases a more vulnerable side of the songstress. “This project is my cathartic release, a new beginning, a new era, a new decade,” said Tinashe, who released the project independently. “I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ve grown up and I am so incredibly thankful to have done so through this music.”