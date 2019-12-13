Tinashe is making a statement for love and creative expression in her latest visual, “Save Room For Us.”

Filmed in Japan with no fuks given, the R&B-pop phenom has freed herself. Long gone from the look at me I’m sexy and can sing right into super bright colors with fun-filled, unfiltered creativity. Although the journey seems more random than usual, it fits her newness: create and allow no one to judge you.

This sentiment allows for Tinashe to reveal that she’s aware of her toxic traits and ability to not sustain a healthy relationship; but, it’s also OK to want what you want. And not be afraid to go get it!

The eclectic vibes drips off the heels of her latest album “Songs For You,” which is a variety of ups and downs of an evolving star finding her way; all while on tour!

With a newly signed management deal with Roc Nation and the will to fully begin to express herself as an artist, Tinashe will go down in history for setting new rules and sticking to them.

Catch her new video below: