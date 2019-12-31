R&B/hip hop artist Bryson Tiller is a dad, again!

The “Don’t hitmaker” took to Instagram to announce his joy, sharing a picture of himself holding the newborn and revealing her name as he wrote: “Welcome home Kelly.”

Tiller’s girlfriend Kendra Bailey also chimed in to spread happiness about their new bundle of joy. She posted a close-up shot of the baby girl’s feet, alongside a heart emoji, with the caption, “Kelly Jade Tiller.”

Kelly is the first child for Kendra, who previously revealed she was more than a little excited about becoming a mother.

“It’s really difficult for me to even put into words how excited I am to become a mother and nurture a little person with my best friend,” she said on Instagram. “I can feel the best years of my life about to begin.”

Bryson is also a father to a six-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple!