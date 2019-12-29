GRAMMY-nominated R&B mainstay Kehlani teams with renown songstress Keyshia Cole for the melodic and feel-good new single, “All Me.”

The Reecebeats and P-Lo-produced duet showcases both of the superstars’ raw talent and features sensual lyrics, fit for lovers near and far. “When you see him, know it’s all me,” sings Lani, while Keyshia responds, “Knowing I’m a movement / Movement all by myself / But loving every minute, yeah.”

“i’ve never had a song hype like this before it dropped,” Kehlani reflected prior to dropping the song. “i’ve never had this much energy for a musical release! this is so incredible. i just wanna say thank you, this is some really epic shit.”

Kehlani, who dropped her mixtape While We Wait in February, did not intend for the song to be a single off her upcoming album. “This was accidental. this wasn’t my planned single,” she wrote, “this isnt a part of the roll out for my album… i put a snippet up & y’all made it viral. i’m putting it out because of y’all. thank you!!!!”

The new single also follows a recent collaboration with Teyana Taylor called “Morning,” which was accompanied by an intimate, sultry visual; watch HERE.

Aside from the music, Kehlani has ventured off into the tech industry with her newest health and wellness startup, Flora. “Bridging the gap between my career, activism and my audience is important to me as a next step,” says Kehlani. “I look forward to creating positive change and making strides in tech.” Additionally, she’s embarked on her first artistic collaboration with Make Up Forever where she starred in their 2017 Aqua XL campaign visuals.