Leona Lewis rarely releases music, but when she does, it’s definitely welcoming!
The latest from the former The X Factor winner and 3-time Grammy nominee is a lyric video for her holiday single, “One More Sleep.”
Headed by lush vocals and memorable melodies, with this offering, Leona gifts fans with a hearty rendition for the yuletide season.
“One More Sleep” is #2 on iTunes Christmas Pop Hits chart and has been streamed 75 million times worldwide.
Last week, Leona was a guest judge on X-Factor The Bands and presented the Global Citizen Youth Leadership prize at the 2019 Global Citizen Prize in the UK.
