“Phase II” is defining for newcomer Arin Ray.

The five-song EP lends an old school approach: classic ’90s flows and bridges with a feel-good subtle voice. This second installation of the Cincinnati, OH singer-songwriter’s Phases series is a cavalcade of his more recent body of work, including “Change” with Kehlani and “The Get Down.”

Ray talks of relationship growing pains: from falling in love to letting fan-girls know to stay away in “Don’t Chase.” Ray’s musical influences streams out of each note and the reuse of a coined R&B-phrases only true fans would realize. It’s that good, good.

In the EP’s standout track “A Seat,” he’s been waiting for her, and it’s a natural feeling. And surprisingly he’s been saving himself for her, too. The 24-year-old knows what he wants, how he wants it and who he wants it from. It’s sexual but almost close to a decisive chapter of love’s terror.

He sings: “Leave your legs upright / come live your best life / take it from me, baby.”

Arin Ray is currently overseas opening for Ari Lennox on the European leg of her Shea Butter Baby Tour. The 12-city excursion kicked off December 2nd in Oslo, Norway, followed by additional dates in Sweden, Germany, and Belgium. The holiday season love fest will wrap mid-month with three, back-to-back, sold-out shows in London.

And if that’s not enough, early next year, he will unveil a music video for the grown and sexy new single, “The Get Down,” which he co-produced with The Rascals and Sir Dylan.

He’s maturing and speaking to love and its conditions like never before. Inspired by R&B kings Usher and Mario, he’s prepared to follow his musical ear and go wherever he wants from here. ‘Phase II’ is masterful.

Enjoy his new EP “Phase II” here: https://arinray.lnk.to/Phases2