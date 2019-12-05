Just in time for the holidays, the rising dynamic duo known as Ceraadi return to drop their candy-coated holiday single, “Christmas With You.” The stylistic sisters infectiously deliver the modernized R&B/hip-hop themed single while leading the track with their limitless charisma and sultry style. The single flips Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy” into a new sound for the new generation. The infectious melody and upbeat tempo is bound to get you into the holiday spirit. The accompanying visual, directed by Eli Sokhn, follows the sisters as they turn up at an ugly sweater party. The single follows their recently released summer EP Ceraadi’s Playlist, which included the fan-favorite songs “Loyal,” “That’s What She’d Say,” and “Dumbstruck.”

The Los Angeles-based duo has built their massive following through clips on YouTube and dance challenges. The sisters have an audience of 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.8 million followers on Instagram. The newly-signed Roc Nation duo are multifaceted and immensely talented, from their harmonious singing to their show-stopping dance moves. Saiyr raps with tenacity and nimble wordplay, while Emaza belts with soul and spirit. Together, these two sides form one dynamic, diverse, and distinct whole.

“We feed off of each other,” exclaims Emaza. “We have two different personalities, but we do link up on the same wavelength. Saiyr is a little edgier, while you might say I’m more girly. Ceraadi is definitely sweet and spicy. Don’t let my sweetness fool you though, because I’ll get down,” she laughs. “We’re both really energetic,” adds Saiyr. “That vibe is so important to us.”

Now available on all streaming platforms, “Christmas With You” continues to prove Ceraadi’s compelling sound and nostalgic style. The year 2020 is set to be a stellar year for the ladies as they ready their upcoming EP and prepare to perform their latest music at The Mint in Los Angeles on December 12th. With Christmas quickly approaching, it’s only right to have this song as a staple in your holiday season playlist.

Watch the video for “Christmas With You” below:

Written By: Erica Charles