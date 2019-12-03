Music superstar The Weeknd continues his musical campaign by unleashing a cinematic and psychedelic music video for his new single, “Heartless.”

Shot in a fictional Casino called Heartless, the Anton Tammi-directed clip sees the Toronto hitmaker and the song’s producer, Metro Boomin, getting twisted in Las Vegas. Dressed in a red blazer, dress shoes, and sunglasses, a look reminiscent to R&B/Soul veteran Maxwell, a drunk The Weeknd stumbles through the casino playing different games before leaving the spot and vomiting in the streets.

We’re guessing he means it when he sings, “All this money and this pain got me heartless / Low life for life ’cause I’m heartless.”

“Heartless” is one of two singles The Weeknd dropped last week; the other being “Blinding Lights,” which you can stream below.