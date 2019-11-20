After lending his soulful vocals to Summer Walker’s “Come Thru,” which draws inspiration from his own hit song, “You Make Me Wanna,” living R&B legend Usher returns with another heartfelt duet.

This time around, Usher teams with breakout R&B sensation Ella Mai for “Don’t Waste My Time,” which samples Hi-Five’s 90’s classic, “I Like the Way (The Kissing Game).”

On “Don’t Waste My Time,” produced by Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox with lyric contribution from Vedo, Usher and Ella delivery blissful and heartstrings-pulling vocals that’s ripe for the cuffin’ season. Their chemistry is undeniable!

“You got a motive, and I think I like it / I know all your, in-se-curities / I hope that you’re open / My body gives notice / And I want your, en-er-gy, girl gimme that,” Usher declares.

Ella adds, “I know you wanna, go there / I see it, stop frontin’, come here / I know you can drive it, chauffeur / Anticipate your touch down / Put me down like right now / Let’s be lovers and friends / Let’s rendezvous / Boy, I got plans for you.”

We’re definitely vibing to their magic!

Usher is readying his next studio album, “Confessions 2,” the sequel to game-changing ‘Confessions’ projet.

Check out “Don’t Waste My Time” below: