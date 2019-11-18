Toronto-based songstress Staasia Daniels releases the new single, “FBGS (Fall Back Game Strong),” a song that sees the R&B singer-songwriter cooing about relationship hiccups.

“I guess you’ll just say anything, to get me to stay / And I always stay,” admits Staasia on the sweet and buttery offering produced by Xpress aka DJXP and SLWJMZ. Sometimes a weak heart can get the best of us or in Staasia’s case, used against us!

“FBGS” launches a new era of music for Staasia, which will include an upcoming collection of vulnerable tales of love and other situationships songs.

We’re always excited to hear what she’s coming with next!