Meet G1, fans know him as G1Junior, an up-and-coming U.K. recording artist introducing himself to America with a catchy debut love song called “Pull Up.” For the first time, G1 takes his act to Hollywood to deliver an extravagant story for his mid-tempo melody lovers about rebuilding a broken heart.

Produced by MonstaFromTheNtwrk, the Junior Jimenez-directed visual takes place along the coast as G1 stars as a new boyfriend for a woman recovering from a toxic relationship. Upgrading her lifestyle with an ocean view, between serenading his leading lady with persuasive words of seduction and promises of forever love, G1 showers her with public affection and designer fabrics as she enjoys champagne and expensive cuisine. And with Valentine’s Day on the way, “Pull Up” aims to be a go-to theme song for the new lovers worldwide.

Released on his own imprint, G1’s debut appears to become a runaway hit. To-date, which has been less than a month since its October release, “Pull Up” has already accumulated over 104,000 YouTube views.

Watch G1’s new visual below:

