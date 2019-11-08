Global superstar Jason Derulo is back with a new album!

Following ‘Everything Is 4,’ released four years ago, the multi-platinum recording artist drops Side 1 of his ‘2Sides’ project. It will be completed with the release of Side 2 early next year. It will be completed by (Side 2) early next year.

On Side 1, Derulo pulls the curtain back on his darker creative side like never before on six tracks, which encompass everything from the reflective “F It Up” and island-infused “Talk About Us” [feat. Stefflon Don] to the shimmering send-off “Diamonds.”

Over the last decade, Derulo has established himself as one of the most impactful and influential superstars in nearly every corner of the globe, with a staggering total of more than 190 million records sold worldwide and 18 billion-plus streams.

Next up, Derulo will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on November 12th to discuss 2Sides, his big-screen debut in Cats, and this latest chapter. He’s already plotting his next move in the world of film and television.

This holiday season, Derulo will join the star-studded cast of Cats (Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden), which hits the big screen on December 20th from Universal Pictures.

Off the heels of three platinum albums, 2Sides marks the international star’s first project since 2015’s Everything Is 4.