GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Deborah Cox returns with the soul-stirring and highly-listenable new single, “Easy Way.” Penned by hit-maker Rico Love (Usher, Beyoncé, Chris Brown) and produced by Rico and DTown, on the track, the vocal powerhouse educates listeners’ about the trials of love.

“There’s no easy way to stay when it hurts so much / Especially when you think you’ve had enough / Ain’t no easy way to love love love,” sings Cox.

“Easy Way” is the first release from Cox’s forthcoming seventh album, scheduled for release in 2020. “My purpose has always been to speak about commitment and unconditional love,” she explains about the new single. “My mission is not to define it but rather to help one understand that self-love is where the journey begins. I don’t think people consider that. I find that people fantasize about love but don’t understand that if you want something to work, you have to fight for it, and you have to fight for it daily. I believe that’s why ‘Easy Way’ resonates with so many people.”

“I experience feeling small in the most amazing way while working with my dear friend, Deborah Cox,” Adds Rico Love. “I am fortunate that another one of my dreams came true. To have her trust me to be the practitioner of this art has blessed me to my core.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

From R&B to Pop to Jazz, the “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here” songstress has released six career albums. With an impressive career in entertainment, Deborah not only scaled the music charts with six top 20 Billboard R&B singles and an impressive 13 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play chart, but she has also carved out her place within the worlds of Broadway, television, film, and fashion. Last seen as Rachel Marron in the national sold-out tour, The Bodyguard: The Musical, Cox has continued her work on screen and stage in a number of key roles including the voice of Whitney Houston in Lifetime’s biopic Whitney, directed by Angela Bassett; and her starring role in the Asolo Repertory Theatre musical production Josephine, among others.