R&B newcomer Young King (YK) Osiris is in big trouble!

The rising singer, known for the hit single, “Worth It,” was arrested on Monday in Atlanta and charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, YK’s girlfriend told cops in September that she got into a physical altercation with the singer at his birthday party, during which he choked her and bit her face. The incident allegedly transpired after YK’s girlfriend confronted him after seeing a photo on his phone of another woman wearing nothing but a towel. An argument ensued, and Osiris reportedly said, “I am going to slap the s**t out of you.”

The woman claims Osiris chased her up the stairs and into a bathroom where he choked her and bit her face. She acknowledges that she bit his lip to get him off her before the fight was eventually broken up. The police report says the woman had a noticeable mark under her left eye, where she claims she was bitten.

YK was denied bond after his arrest. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

YK released his debut album The Golden Child last month, featuring the career-defining double platinum signature hit, “Worth It,” which amassed over 500 million global streams and over 75 million combined YouTube views. The album also features the single, “Ride” featuring Kehlani.