Staple R&B artist Miguel recently dropped off the brand dazy new single, “Funeral,” the first offering from his upcoming EP of the same name.

The new single follows several projects Miguel shared this year, including the April 2019 Spanish-Language EP ‘Te Lo Dije,’ and his appearance on Alicia Keys’ single, “Show Me Love,” which featured Raphael Saadiq on guitar.

In regards to the upcoming EP, Miguel recently revealed: “I’m releasing more music all the way into the new year but “Funeral” is the perfect song to get it started. I’ve been exploring darker tones and themes for some time, this song whets the imagination for what’s to come.”

Miguel’s last studio LP was 2017’s War & Leisure.