Singer/songwriter Rotimi taps music veteran Akon for an official remix of his sexy Afrobeat single, “Love Riddim.” On the new offering, the Grammy Award-nominated Akon helps Rotimi extend the song’s reach with a cool and collected delivery.

The original version of “Love Riddim” appears on Rotimi’s summer EP, Walk With Me, which peaked at #1 on the Billboard R&B charts and has amassed over 50 million streams. The video also helped Rotimi solidify himself as an artist to be reckoned with after garnering over 7 million views on Youtube. Rotimi was also named Youtube Music’s Artist On The Rise and sold out solo shows in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta this past summer.

Stream Walk With Me / View “Love Riddim” Video

https://Empire.lnk.to/WalkWithMe

Boasting cosigns from 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Jamie Foxx, and T.I., singer-songwriter Rotimi is leading a new era of game changers. While he is best known for his acting role on STARZ hit series Power, Rotimi assured fans that his repertoire stretched far beyond his on screen character. Infusing contemporary R&B with traditional Afrobeat and dancehall, Rotimi introduced his own smooth sound of global influences. A New Jersey native of Nigerian descent, Rotimi inherited an eclectic musical palette with the likes of Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, and Ms. Lauryn Hill always in rotation. His first EP, Jeep Music Volume 1, led with the single “Want More” featuring dancehall artist Kranium and brought in over 40M streams. The singer has released four stellar mixtapes; The Resume, While You Wait, Royal Wednesday and Summer Bangerz. With this young artist, there’s no label that could define him. In April 2019, Rotimi released his latest single “Love Riddim” as well as announced his signing a deal with EMPIRE. A full EP entitled Walk With Me released in May of 2019. A true creator at his core, Rotimi’s motto encapsulates both his attitude and his art: “No limit.”