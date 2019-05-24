‘Power’ actor and R&B singer Rotimi returns with the brand new EP, Walk With Me, a project that sees him crafting and finding his true sound.

“This project is my baby. It’s completely me,” states Rotimi. “I tried to keep it as authentic as possible, sticking to my roots and take everyone on a journey with me of where my life is at and I’m excited to share this piece of me with the world.”

Headed by the lead single “Love Riddim,” which has already reached over 4 million streams across all platforms, ‘Walk With Me’ features 7 tracks with only one feature (Vanessa Bling on “Push Button Start”). Rotimi spent months in the studio perfecting his craft and creating his new unique sound.

A music video for the island vibed “Love Riddim” was released earlier this week. The Warf and Josh Sikkema-directed clip takes viewers down a story about a woman in a lackluster relationship with a man taking her time and attention for granted indulging in VIP section distractions rather than her. Like the smooth ladies man that he is, we watch as Rotimi meets and charms the young lady in a nightclub ultimately proving to her in action over words that he is the better man for her. The video also features fun cameos from comedian Michael Blackson, actress-singer Serayah and Apryl Jones.

Enjoy Rotimi’s new ‘Walk With Me’ EP below: