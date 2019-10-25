After treating us to the hypnotizing and buttery single, “Can’t Keep Runnin,'” acclaimed R&B sensation Guordan Banks unveils his second full-length album, ‘Blood On The Vinyl,’ via Bank On It Entertainment/AWAL.

Keeping with the same energy and theme of the popular single, the project aims to take listeners on an unforgettable journey through the ups and downs of life and love.

Banks himself is extremely proud of the project and he had this to say to his haters: “If you prayed for my downfall you should get a refund. “Blood On The Vinyl” hottest thing on the market…”

“Blood On The Vinyl” flows straight from Guordan’s heart and as you listen, you will be enlightened by this energy and vibe.

Listen and bleed with him.