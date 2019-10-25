Grammy-nominated Soul/R&B artist Calvin Richardson releases his eighth studio album, Gold Dust, which follows up his 2017 offering, ‘All or Nothing.’ The classic soul ten-track project is headed by the romantic single, “Let Me Love On You.”

On ‘Gold Dust,’ The Soul Prince keeps the focus on relationships as he continues to give soulful flavors of R&B. The singer says his upbringing gave him invaluable insight into relationships. He states, “I was raised surrounded by women – my mom, my grandmother, aunts, sister, cousins, church ladies etc. I learned the heartbeat of what makes women tick. The mystique of a woman versus her overt authenticity is what inspires me to address matters of the heart and much of what I learned is reflected in my music.”

Calvin Richardson has recorded with and written songs for everyone from Angie Stone and Raphael Saadiq to Charlie Wilson. He co-wrote Wilson’s hit “There Goes My Baby” with Babyface. “When I write, I’m writing for that hopeless romantic inside of me who deeply believes that love changes everything,” says Calvin. “I realized over the years that there are so many people out there that feel exactly as I do and who need that deep belief to be nurtured so that it can flourish. That’s why I just write from my heart.”

Fans of Calvin Richardson will be delighted to know that he is back at full capacity after having lost his voice in early 2018. “This was the first album that I ever made where I felt pressure because of my touring schedule, and being occupied by writing my very first book, Do You Without Them, and the fact that I had lost my voice which carried over into this year. I had to work with much less than 100% of my ability but creatively I was still there.”

Richardson’s ‘Gold Dust’ proves with every note why he has earned the title “The Soul Prince.” The Grammy-nominated singer explains that when he signed the deal for the recording he gave himself a six-week window to complete it. “After my hit single “Can’t Let Go,” I definitely started off feeling the pressure. You know they say pressure burst pipes and I thought if this pipe bursts, it would be filled with Gold-Dust!”

There’s no secret to Calvin Richardson’s success. “I stay true to myself as an artist and stay committed to making good music. As my new single suggests, I’m loving on my fans by staying humble, grateful and always letting them know that I’m one of them who wouldn’t be nothing without them.”