Multi-Grammy Award nominee Calvin Richardson returns with the new single, “Let Me Love On You.”

After losing his voice in 2018, the singer has made a full recovery and is ready to release new music. The “Let Me Love On You” single is a classic R&B song, inspired by Calvin’s romantic relationship. He believes everyone wants a successful relationship but what makes the bond stronger is having endless love for your mate. The hopeless romantic has a soulful voice, smooth tone, and you can feel his passion through his voice and lyrics.

“I am staying true to myself, as an artist and staying committed to making good music,” said Richardson. “As my new single suggests, I’m loving on my fans by staying humble, grateful and always letting them know that I’m one of them who wouldn’t be nothing without them.”

The South Carolina native grew up with a strong musical upbringing. He started singing in a gospel group called “The Wondering Souls.” While he was singing in the gospel circuit, he met Cedrick “Ki-Ci” Hailey and Joel “Jo Jo” Hailey, who became a part of the R&B group Jodeci and later duo Ki-CI & Jo Jo. Inspired by their success, Richardson launched his own contemporary group called Undacova. Their single, “Love Slave,” appeared on the 1995 “New Jersey Drive” soundtrack. Shortly afterward, Richardson pursued a solo career and released his debut album, “Country Boy,” via Uptown/ Universal Records in 1999.

Richardson has worked with other artists that include Angie Stone for a duet to her version of “Love Mahogany.” He has also written for artists like Raphael Saadiq and co-wrote Charlie Wilson’s famous single, “There Goes My Baby.”

In October, Richardson is set to release the new album “Gold Dust,” proving why he is crowned “The Soul Prince.” Listen to Calvin Richardson’s new single “Let Me Love On You,” out now.