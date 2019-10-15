Summer Walker’s rise to stardom was cemented with the release of her debut album, ‘Over It.’ Released via Love Renaissance (LVRN)/Interscope Records, the project landed at #2 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart, #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and #7 on the U.K. chart. The LP sold 134,000 album equivalents, giving the singer-songwriter the largest debut for an R&B female artist in three years since Beyonce’s Lemonade.

According to a press lease, the historic feat makes Walker’s new album not only the biggest debut album of any R&B female artist in over 10 years but is also the biggest streaming week for an album by a female R&B artist EVER.

Executive-produced by producer London on da Track, Summer’s 18-song album showcases her unique and emotionally-rich sounds. The collection also boasts stellar guest appearances, including fellow Atlanta native, Usher (“Come Thru”), Jhene Aiko (“I’ll Kill You”), Bryson Tiller (“Playing Games“), Drake (“Girls Need Love” Remix), 6LACK (“Like It”), A Boogie wit da Hoodie (“Stretch You Out”) and PartyNextDoor (“Just Might”).

This month, Walker is set to embark on The First and Last Tour, which will kick off overseas in London for three sold-out shows and then returns stateside for 35 dates across North America, including stops in such major markets as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Atlanta.

Summer Walker’s Over It is now available worldwide on all digital platforms here.

The First And Last Tour tickets are on sale now at summerwalkermusic.com