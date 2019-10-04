Rising R&B sensation Summer Walker releases her much-anticipated, long-awaited debut album, ‘Over It;’ via Love Renaissance (LVRN)/Interscope Records.

Executive-produced by producer London on da Track, the 18-song album continues to showcase the unique and emotionally-rich sounds through the heart and soul of one of R&B music’s most exciting new voices. The collection also boasts stellar guest turns from fellow Atlanta native, Usher, on “Come Thru,” Jhene Aiko on the feisty anthem, “I’ll Kill You” and Bryson Tiller, who hopped on the extended version of the lead single, “Playing Games” which recently cracked the Hot 100. 6LACK, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and PartyNextDoor also appear on the album.

In two short years, Walker has mastered a forthright style all her own and taken the industry by storm, consistently releasing a string of relatable records, like the smash “Girls Need Love” from her 2018 project, The Last Day of Summer. The titillating remix, featuring rap powerhouse Drake, earned the singer-songwriter her first Billboard Hot 100 entry, and naturally, is included on this new set. Walker reached yet another milestone this week – one billion streams of her music globally.

Later this month, the 23-year old chanteuse will kick off ‘The First And Last Tour’ with three shows in London. With her London shows selling out in a matter of minutes, the artist was also forced to add a third date. She will then return stateside for the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas. The North American leg will stop in New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, and other major markets. Rising Afro-Latina rapper, Melii, has been tapped to open. The First And Last Tour tickets are on sale now at summerwalkermusic.com

Summer Walker’s Over It is now available worldwide on all digital platforms here. Stream below!