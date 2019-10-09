On the heels of her recently released debut album, Over It, Rising R&B sensation Summer Walker unwraps a music video for her latest single, “Playing Games.”

In the visual, the singer/songwriter brings her devious thoughts to life as she highlights the things she would like to do to the men playing games with her.

Executive-produced by producer London on da Track, Summer’s 18-song album showcases her unique and emotionally-rich sounds. Outside of Tiller, the collection also boasts other stellar guest appearances, including fellow Atlanta native, Usher (“Come Thru”), Jhene Aiko (“I’ll Kill You”), 6LACK, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and PartyNextDoor.

Later this month, the 23-year old chanteuse will kick off ‘The First And Last Tour’ with three shows in London. The North American leg will stop in New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, and other major markets. Rising Afro-Latina rapper, Melii, has been tapped to open. The First And Last Tour tickets are on sale now at summerwalkermusic.com