Puerto Rican/Cuban R&B/Soul songstress Sabrina Claudio returns with the collaborative new project, ‘Truth Is.’

“The process of this album has helped me not only grow as a woman, but also as a human being as well,” says Sabrina. “By letting go of my fears and concerns, I’ve gained so much happiness and freedom. With that freedom, I’ve also gained confidence… I’m still learning about myself, my body, and my mind, but I’m not afraid to tell my story.”

“Truth Is” marks the culmination of a three-year journey for Sabrina, who transformed from a D.I.Y. bedroom singer and songwriter to a prolific international headliner. The album sees Sabrina being more vulnerable and more open to collaborations than ever before. Notable collaborators range from esteemed songwriters Julia Michaels (Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez), Simon Wilcox (Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello), and Stephan Moccio to producers Stint (Gallant, Demi Lovato) and Nolan Lombroza (Nick Jonas, DJ Khaled, Kehlani).

“I don’t believe collaborators get the credit they often deserve,” Sabrina shares. “In my case, they impacted me, played an enormous role in this album, affected my growth, removed my fears, and are the inspirations behind the stories shared on ‘Truth Is.'”

Along with the album, Sabrina released a transfixing lyric video to accompany her sultry and hypnotic duet “Rumors” featuring ZAYN– watch HERE.

Earlier this summer, Sabrina heralded the launch of “Truth Is” with her entrancing single “Holding The Gun,” which arrived alongside a cinematic companion visual.

Claudio recently embarked on her biggest North American headline run to date. The “Truth Is” Tour – featuring backing from her live band and support from Gallant – travels the U.S. and Canada through early November. Sabrina is set to play NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom on October 18th. For complete details and ticket information, visit sabrinaclaudio.com/tour.

SABRINA CLAUDIO – FALL 2019 TOUR

OCTOBER

8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Varsity Theater

10 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

12 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

14 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel Complex

17 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

18 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

21 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

22 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

23 – Atlanta, GA – The Buckhead Theatre

25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

26 – Orlando, FL – The Becham Theatre

27 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Theatre

29 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

30 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

31 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

NOVEMBER

1 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

2 – San Antonio, TX – House of Blues

5 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

7 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

8 – San Diego, CA – Soma

17 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

18 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

19 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

22 – Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus

24 – Paris, FR – Alhambra

25 – Amsterdam, ML – Melkweg (The Max)

26 – Antwerp, BE – Trix