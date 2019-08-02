Sabrina Claudio delivers another soul-stirring single called “Holding The Gun,” which is also accompanied by a cinematic visual. The song’s lyrics hover around supporting your man and the visual plays on this theme with a Bonnie & Clyde inspired journey into madness and obsession. In the clip, Claudio and her male co-star take a journey through desert lands as she pledges her commitment to him through eargasmic and sultry vocals.
“Holding The Gun symbolizes loyalty and an everlasting type of love,” says Sabrina. “I wanted to make sure that showing violence was not a factor within the visual as violence, conceptually, isn’t what the song is about. The blood & insinuation of crime represents the lengths one would go when so deeply in love.”
“Holding The Gun” is the first taste from Claudio’s upcoming project, due out later this year. The track follows the seductive “As Long As You’re Asleep” as well as recent collaborations with Wale on “All My Love” and BURNS and A$AP Rocky on “Energy.”
This fall, Sabrina will embark on her biggest North American headline run to date. The “Truth Is Tour” – featuring backing from her live band – kicks off September 21st at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA and travels the U.S. and Canada through early November. See the full itinerary below – for complete details and ticket information visit sabrinaclaudio.com/tour.
SABRINA CLAUDIO: ON TOUR FALL 2019
SEPTEMBER
21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
25 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
30 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
OCTOBER
1 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theater
3 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market
5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
6 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Varsity Theater
9 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
11 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater
12 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
14 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel Complex
17 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
18 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
21 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
22 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
23 – Atlanta, GA – The Buckhead Theatre
25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
26 – Orlando, FL – The Becham Theatre
27 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Theatre
29 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
30 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
31 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
NOVEMBER
1 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
2 – San Antonio, TX – House of Blues
5 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
7 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
8 – San Diego, CA – Soma
17 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2
19 – London, UK – Brixton Electric
22 – Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus
24 – Paris, FR – Alhambra
25 – Amsterdam, ML – Melkweg (The Max)
26 – Antwerp, BE – Trix