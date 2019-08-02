Sabrina Claudio delivers another soul-stirring single called “Holding The Gun,” which is also accompanied by a cinematic visual. The song’s lyrics hover around supporting your man and the visual plays on this theme with a Bonnie & Clyde inspired journey into madness and obsession. In the clip, Claudio and her male co-star take a journey through desert lands as she pledges her commitment to him through eargasmic and sultry vocals.

“Holding The Gun symbolizes loyalty and an everlasting type of love,” says Sabrina. “I wanted to make sure that showing violence was not a factor within the visual as violence, conceptually, isn’t what the song is about. The blood & insinuation of crime represents the lengths one would go when so deeply in love.”

“Holding The Gun” is the first taste from Claudio’s upcoming project, due out later this year. The track follows the seductive “As Long As You’re Asleep” as well as recent collaborations with Wale on “All My Love” and BURNS and A$AP Rocky on “Energy.”

This fall, Sabrina will embark on her biggest North American headline run to date. The “Truth Is Tour” – featuring backing from her live band – kicks off September 21st at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA and travels the U.S. and Canada through early November. See the full itinerary below – for complete details and ticket information visit sabrinaclaudio.com/tour.

SABRINA CLAUDIO: ON TOUR FALL 2019

SEPTEMBER

21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

25 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

30 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

OCTOBER

1 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theater

3 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market

5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

6 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Varsity Theater

9 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

11 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

12 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

14 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel Complex

17 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

18 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

21 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

22 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

23 – Atlanta, GA – The Buckhead Theatre

25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

26 – Orlando, FL – The Becham Theatre

27 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Theatre

29 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

30 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

31 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

NOVEMBER

1 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

2 – San Antonio, TX – House of Blues

5 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

7 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

8 – San Diego, CA – Soma

17 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

19 – London, UK – Brixton Electric

22 – Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus

24 – Paris, FR – Alhambra

25 – Amsterdam, ML – Melkweg (The Max)

26 – Antwerp, BE – Trix