Grammy-nominated producer Brandon Williams bands a talented group of creators and performers for his latest studio album, ‘The Love Factor.’

Headed by singles like “In Love” featuring Brian McKnight Jr. and the Eric Roberson-assisted “Don’t Give Up On Love,” the project is themed around love in various forms. Williams taps into the traditions of his native Detroit, which includes, musical excellence and innovation, to mastermind an in-depth demonstration of how much love still means in a world that values it very little. He uses his 20+ years of experience and connections to surround himself with talented artists and musicians that span intergeneration-ally into the past & future of R&B. The Love Factor’s liner notes read like a who’s who of musical prodigies that edge on hipster obscurity and contemporary savvy with contributions from Alex Isley, Paula Champion, Marcus Miller, Joe Pore and more.

‘The Love Factor’ serves as Williams’ second full-length album and his first release in five years. He released his debut project, XII, back in 2014 via his independent record label Soulasis Music Group.

Grammy-award winning soul singer Ledisi had this to say about B. Williams and his latest collection of hits: “Brandon created a project that is clearly for the grown and sexy, but also for anyone that just loves good, old-fashioned, timeless soul music.”

Williams adds, “I put more of myself into this album but in a different way. More energy, more thought, more care, more love and more creativity. My creative side has been sharpened and that’s reflected here. I’ve grown as a person, as a man, and that’s reflected here as well. I have more knowledge and wisdom than I had 8 years ago when I started working on XII and you can definitely hear and feel that. This album is more expressive in love because I’ve learned how to love me better.”

Stream ‘The Love Factor’ below: