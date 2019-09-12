After a meeting at Global Citizen and a slight tease of the track in December, Black Coffee finally unleashed his debut collaboration with Usher. The two close out the summer with the new single titled “LaLaLa,” currently on streaming services. Both artists have been making hits for more than three decades, and this experience comes together in a cesspool of deep and silky jazz-infused strings spread under the ultra-elegant vocals of Usher. The track also marks a shining moment in his career.

“Working with Usher was a huge honor and once again opened my mind to another side of the spectrum musically. Music truly has no boundaries,” Black Coffee told sources. “He’s always been one of the most talented people I’ve always wanted to work with. I was in Paris meeting him. He’s one of the coolest people and people usually say that when they work with other artists, but Usher is really one of the coolest people I’ve met.”

A rejuvenated Usher sings about a certain love interest, while delivering sultry lyrics over uptempo electronic production courtesy of the South African DJ. “You got the motion. You keep me flowing let me ride the wave into the morning until the daylight. Do it again, No,” Usher sings in reference to trying to court the love reference. It sounds like a throwback to the Confession’s era for Usher, which makes the song nostalgic and almost magical for listeners.

Black Coffee’s next album is expected to drop before Christmas. For Usher, he recently told interviewer Trevor Noah that the duo are “gonna work on music for his upcoming album.”

“Lalala” serves as a preview for both projects, which aims to close out 2019 and 2020 with a “bang.” For now, you may stream the track here.

