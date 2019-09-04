Producer Salaam Remi is back with Jimmy Cozier for the late summer single and visual, “You Know That I Want You.”

This single gives a taste of summer love in New York City. The lyrics to the song are about expressing a desire to commit and be vulnerable to the one you love. In the visual, it shows singer Cozier serenading his lady and declaring his love and sincerity to her.

“You Know That I Want You” will be featured on Remi’s ‘Do it For The Culture 2′ project. Additional singles that have been released and will be featured on the project include: “Find My Love,” with Nas and Amy Winehouse, “Roll The Dice” featuring Gallant, “Carrot Juice” featuring Terrace Martin, “Shake Dat Je’ llo” with Joell Ortiz, “That Guy” featuring Bodega Barnz, “Back Burner” featuring Irie Love, “It’s Never Enough!” (Nuff Love) with Notch and “Thirsty” featuring Busta Rhymes and Majah Hype.

The producer has his own record label called “Louder Than Life,” which has reached success with artist like OMI, Starley, Mack Wilds, Hiatus Kaiyote and others. The record label is completely independent and desires to push creative boundaries in talent received.

Remi is dedicated to artist development and gives special attention to his artists to ensure growth in their abilities. “I have a sweet spot for singer-songwriters and for people who make music that is outside of the norm,” states Remi. “I will continue to provide that option for artists out there so people don’t feel as if they are required to fit the mold of today’s pop trends. I look forward to giving more artists a shot at doing what they do best not just for myself, but for the culture.”

There will be more music to follow off his “Do It For The Culture 2” compilation album. Watch the new visual for “You Know That I Want You,” out now.

Get the single here!