Justine Skye is back with a sultry new EP titled ‘Bare With Me.’ The 6-track EP marks Skye’s first release since leaving Roc Nation to pursue her new independent label, Nynetineth. The EP features production and writing from explosive names in the industry such as Hit-Boy, James Fauntleroy, P2J, Dre Skull, and Ari PenSmith.

On ‘Bare With Me,’ Justine blends seduction and heart inducing R&B with Afrobeats, which created an EP that is sonically diverse and beautiful. Justine has been building serious momentum in her career, garnering millions of streams with tracks like “Know Myself” with 37.8 million streams and “Build” featuring Cincinnati’s captivating crooner Arin Ray with 7.3 million streams. Most recently, Skye collaborated with Blood Orange on their mixtape, Angel’s Pulse, which features her on the tracks, “Good For You” and “Take It Back”.

However, ‘Bare With Me,’ marks a new beginning for the budding R&B superstar. It showcases her transparency in relating her listeners, intricate vocal prowess, and a distinct bit of Justine Skye that, us, being fans of good R&B have been eagerly waiting to see from her. Aside from a chorus from Fauntleroy, this whole tracklist is just Skye belting out smooth and incredible melodies showing her greatness as a musician! The name for each song references a point in Skye’s life where she felt vulnerability and she effectively communicated this to listeners throughout the songs.

The Skye’s the limit after Justine’s immaculate reintroduction with ‘Bare With Me,’ so put the EP in rotation and prepare to be pleased!