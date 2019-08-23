Fantasia is back to her first love and we’re here for it!

The vocal powerhouse and American Idol alum releases her much anticipated new single, “PTSD” featuring T-Pain. On the new offering, Tasia puts her vocal pipes to rest and instead paints a vivid picture new spin to the meaning of P.T.S.D., (Post Traumatic Sex Disorder). Fantasia says bye-bye to a lustful, tempting love that fails to live up to her uncompromised-expectations with airy and steamy lyrics.

“This was a much edgier song for me but one that I felt was needed on the Sketchbook album. Many people have experienced disappointment in the pursuit of love, but refuse to let one bad experience dictate their entire outlook on love & romance overall,” Fantasia says about the track.

“PTSD” follows the lead single, “Enough,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Adult R&B charts, was featured on both Spotify’s New Music Friday and Apple Music’s R&B Hot Tracks playlists, and garnered a hail of praise after Fantasia’s invigorating performance of the single at the 2019 BET Awards.

The new single arrives days after Fantasia announced her headlining North American tour, kicking off this Fall. She will by joined by Robin Thicke, Tank, and The Bonfyre. Fans will hear their favorite Fantasia hits along with a first-live-listen of songs from her soon-to-be-released 7th studio album, Sketchbook.