R&B artists Arin Ray and Kehlani return with a music video or their collaborative single, “Change.”

In the clip, directed by Miles & AJ, the duo pays homage to ’90s R&B videos while showcasing their magical and soulful delivery.

“I’ve had some dope videos in the past, but this one, as far as creativity and doing things differently, this is the one,” Ray told Billboard. “This is the one where I’m like, ‘Yeah, we really got this one.’ And I don’t wanna do it differently after this, I wanna keep the same formula.”

On the nostalgic, feel-good offering, the Cincinnati crooner borrows from 112’s classic, “Only You,” as he delivers buttery vocals about a breakup that ends with a makeup. Kehlani’s feature is more on the sweeter side as she uses some of her bars to pay homage to their friendship.

About their friendship, Arin states, “I’ve known Kehlani for some years now. I’ve always admired her as an artist and even more as a friend. I feel like we’ve got one with this record for sure.”

Kehlani also chimed in via Instagram about the song and finally collaborating with her friend. “Glad we finally did this. real friends real love,” she writes.

Ray is in the studio working on his sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2018 debut, Platinum Fire. “I think Platinum Fire had a certain sound to it. This will not sound like Platinum Fire,” he explained. “It’s another journey and the one after this is gonna sound different from that. I’m grateful to show the progress and the growth. I don’t want people to put limits on what I can do.”