Following his live music series in late spring (2019), R&B artist Anthony Flammia continues his musical campaign with the new EP, ‘Find Love,’ via Sounds Music Group/Republic Records.

“Finding love means finding yourself…,” says Flammia about the EP, which is themed around music full of healing, love, and passion.

The project features seven songs including the previously released “What You Wanna Do” featuring Kash Doll

An innate ability to connect transformed the Yonkers native and singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist (keyboard, loop station, bass, guitar, drums) into a social media phenomenon upon release of 2015’s independent breakout, The Looper. Catalyzing buzz, the single “So Real” went viral with millions of views and streams as he signed to Sounds Music Group [Republic Records]. Additionally, he lent his talents to collaborations with the likes of Flatbush Zombies and Brasstracks in addition to producing breakout hits such as “Gotti,” “93,” and “Chocolate” for Tekashi 6ix9ine. He perfects this approach in 2019 after five years of dedicated tinkering and grinding.

Listen to Flammia’s ‘Find Love’ EP below: