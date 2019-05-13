Singer and multi-instrumentalist Anthony Flammia continue to shine with his live music series. His latest offering is a performance of “Life Is Good,” the second installment of an ongoing series of intimate performances hosted by Sounds Music Group. As previously mentioned, the experience was Flammia’s idea as he looks to introduce media, tastemakers, and industry professionals to his curated live show.

Like the previous installment, “Pieces,” Flammia sets up shop at a piano in a stylish loft as he delivers the thought-provoking and soul-stirring “Life Is Good.”

“I love how close and intimate everybody is in the space,” states Flammia. “It allows everyone to really feel the music.”

He adds, “I’ve been told that my voice has a raw honesty that forces people to listen.”

“Life Is Good” follows up “Pieces” and “Top of My Lungs,” which will all appear on hFlammia’s forthcoming project, F.L.A.M.M.