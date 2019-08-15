R&B artist Kiana Ledé continues to push her recently released project, ‘Myself.’ Her latest offering is a music video for the fan-favorite song, “Heavy,” featuring Jennifer Lewis, which is a smooth and sensual gem that’s intoxicating to the ears.

On “Heavy,” which is reminiscent in its delivery to a Heather Headley song, Kiana shines as she pours her pain on the track. The video gets up close and personal with the singer/songwriter as she makes her round through the city.

Kiana was first known for her supreme re-imagining of Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” which amassed over 40 million cumulative plays, and her “One Dance x Needed Me Mash Up,” which clocked over 3.6 million Spotify streams and soared to #1 on Spotify’s coveted Global Viral Chart. To date, her YouTube Channel has generated 50 million-plus views and counting. Her single “Big Spender” from the blockbuster film FIFTY SHADES FREED has generated over 19 million streams on Spotify. Last year, she released her debut EP ‘Selfless’ and performed on her first North American tour opening for Ro James and Jessie J. In addition to music, she was a co-star on Rev Run’s new Netflix series “All About The Washingtons” and starred in season 2 of MTV’s hit show “Scream.”