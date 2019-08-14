Recording artist Ella Eyre returns to music with the new single, “Mama.”

The singer rose to fame after she featured vocals for Rudimental’s double-platinum No. 1 single, “Waiting All Night,” in 2014. It later won the Brit Award for British Single of the Year. She has also won two MOBO awards, two additional platinum-selling singles, and a top five album. In 2018, she released “Answerphone” with production duo Banx & Ranx featuring Yxng Bane. It was an instant hit and was streamed more than a million times and counting.

Eyre’s new single “Mama” is an empowerment song that focuses on not allowing your ex-lover to get away with anything. The song is about standing up for yourself and not being bad-mouthed by love ones.

The singer said, “I can’t wait for my fans to hear my first single Mama! This one’s about standing up for yourself and making sure that if your relationship ends, your ex doesn’t get away with telling a bunch of lies to a family you care about. I hope you all feel as empowered and excited as I do!”

“Mama” is produced by Banx and Ranx, featuring Kiana Ledé. Visuals for the song takes a theatrical approach, showing the singer’s close relationship with the family but being mistreated by her lover’s infidelities and lies. On the catchy tune, she sings, “Naughty pictures on your phone, Girls you say that you don’t know, only loyal to yourself, got no love for no one else, that’s not how you were brought up…Boy, I’m telling yo Mama.”

Be on the lookout for more music from Elle Eyre. She recently signed with Island Records and now has more creative control over her musical direction. The powerhouse is on her way to bring more of her authentic flare and rich vocals to the music industry.

Written: Loren Lyons