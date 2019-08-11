The progressive urban music and arts festival ONE Musicfest teams with iconic sportswear brand FUBU to create a limited-edition line of merchandise for its 10th annual festival celebration.

The “ONE Musicfest x For Us By Us” partnership will have t-shirts and hats. The partnership is to reflect OMF’s philosophy of economic equality and cultural pride. This alone sets this music festival apart from others. ONE Musicfest is the Southeast’s largest urban progressive music festival. The annual event includes a music range of classical and next generation hip-hop, R&B, alternative, and rock.

The festival, which started in 2010, is growing in popularity and is expecting 50,000 music lovers to attend. The festival will run September 7-8, 2019 at the Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, GA. Jason Carter, the founder of ONE Musicfest, said “ONE Musicfest has always been about bringing the best of urban culture together.” Carter continued, “FUBU is a staple of our culture and represents everything we believe in – excellence, innovation, and authenticity. Like FUBU, ONE Musicfest was created for the consumer by the consumer. We’re honored to work with them for this year’s milestone festival.”

FUBU, short for “For Us By Us” was founded in 1992 by Daymond John, J. Alexander Martin, Keith Perrin, and Carl Brown. The earliest collection consisted of a small line of tops and hats with the FUBU logo. Shortly after, the brand quickly caught the attention of distributors and investors. To date, 5,000 stores globally have included the FUBU collection within their stores and have more than $6 billion in merchandise sales at retail. The creators’ philosophy for the company was to create a brand for consumers by consumers.

ONE Musicfest is hailed as one of the nation’s “can’t miss festivals.” Celebrating 10 years, there will be a star-studded lineup of performances including Gucci Mane, Rae Srummurd, Tory Lanez, Rick Ross, DMX, Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia, Teyana Taylor, Raphael Saadiq, KP The Great featuring Pharrell Williams, Usher and more. The lineup also includes Florida All-Stars: Uncle Luke, T-Pain, Trina, Trick Daddy, and others.

Purchase your tickets today and be ready to have an unforgettable experience filled will art, music, and fashion.

Written By: Loren Lyons