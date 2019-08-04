After enticing fans with the silky and sultry single, “Perfect World,” former Mindless Behavior Member Princeton Perez returns with a full meal in the form of a new EP titled “Papi Chulo Prelude.” The debut solo project features eight songs and serves as the first of many stepping stones in rebranding the R&B/Soul artists as a solo act to be reckoned with.

‘Papi Chulo Prelude’ is a collection of smooth summer jams, showcasing Princeton’s sound and maturity through serenading vocals. The EP offers insight into the view of Princeton as he confesses about love, sex, and honesty.

Princeton Perez, affectionately known as “Papi Chulo” to the ladies, has been grooming himself for superstardom since 2011 when he launched his career with the hit urban boy band Mindless Behavior. The group released their first LP #1 Girl followed by “All Around the World,” which entered at #1 on Billboard in 2013 selling a combined 500,000 units, charting two #1 singles and selling over 8 million ring tones.

