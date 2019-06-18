Former Mindless Behavior group member Princeton Perez launches his solo campaign with the new single, “Perfect World.” Produced by Jay Reid and Dirk Pate, and penned by Pate and Kevin Ross, “Perfect World” showcases the R&B/Soul singer’s vocal maturity and silky delivery.

“The track explains the battle between what you want & what you need! In a “Perfect World” you can have both & not have any regrets,” states Princeton. “I feel like it was a record that everyone can relate to!”

“Perfect World” is the lead single from Princeton’s upcoming first solo EP.

Princeton Perez, affectionately known as “Papi Chulo” to the ladies, has been grooming himself for superstardom since 2011 when he launched his career with the hit urban boy band Mindless Behavior. The group released their first LP #1 Girl followed by “All Around the World,” which entered at #1 on Billboard in 2013 selling a combined 500,000 units, charting 2 #1 singles and selling over 8 million ring tones.

Mindless Behavior is considered one of the most successful touring urban boy bands. They’ve toured with Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys, Justin Beiber, Jason Derulo, and Nicole Scherzinger. After opening for several artists, they headlined 2 sold out tours of their own to thousands of screaming fans all over the U.S. and the U.K. MB was nominated for an MTV VMA in 2012 and won the BET People’s Choice Award the same year. They were also invited to the White House to perform for President Obama and his family twice.

