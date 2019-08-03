Teyana Taylor brings her sexiness in another visual and this time she taps Diddy’s son King Combs for the freaky ride.

In the self-directed clip for “How You Want It?,” a song that samples Ma$e and Total’s ’90s Bad Boy hit “What You Want,” the duo deliver heat and nostalgia as they present their catchy spin.

The visual kicks off by paying homage to L.L. Cool J’s “Doin It” as Taylor stares through a peephole while watching herself in multiple sexy outfits, and even bites an apple just like Todd Smith did in the 1995 clip. She then strips down to her white bra and panties while twerking on a white carpet in another throwback scene.

As the visual progress, Teyana is seen rocking shiny suits from the Bad Boy era. She plays Ma$e while King Combs channels his famous father from the “Mo Money Mo Problems” video, flashing his six-pack abs for the camera.

“How You Want It?” is lifted from Teyana’s critically-acclaimed album K.T.S.E., which was released last June (2018).