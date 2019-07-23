The raving track is still on the Billboard chart, and as of this week, has made a new milestone in Nas X’s career – and history. “Old Time Road” has now been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for its 16th consecutive week tying with Mariah Carey’s ’90s smash “One Sweet Day,” which features legendary R&B group Boyz II Men and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber. If the single make it to the 17th week, it will be newly crowned as the longest-running No. 1 single of all time!