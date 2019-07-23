Lil Nas X’s journey to success is very inspiring to follow. When the new artist released his popular single “Old Town Road” last year he had no idea how well the country, hip-hop-blended would do. The new Gen Z anthem streamed so outstandingly that it debuted on three Billboard charts simultaneously. Shortly after, Billboard removed the song from the Hot Country chart stating this reason: the song “does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”
With this notion, Billboard received a lot of backlash for its actions, but Lil Nas X received more support. When Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus’s wife introduced the budding track to him, the cow-boy-boot-wearing pro endorsed “Old Town Road” and considered it to be a country song. Cyrus then put his money where his mouth is and joined Nas X on the “Old Town Road” remix, which has added more to X’s dominate success. Talk about turning your lemons into lemonade, right?
The raving track is still on the Billboard chart, and as of this week, has made a new milestone in Nas X’s career – and history. “Old Time Road” has now been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for its 16th consecutive week tying with Mariah Carey’s ’90s smash “One Sweet Day,” which features legendary R&B group Boyz II Men and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber. If the single make it to the 17th week, it will be newly crowned as the longest-running No. 1 single of all time!
Columbia Records, Nas X’s major record label, would like to thank his fans for playing apart in the single’s ongoing success and requested to keep the momentum rolling with the hashtag #OldTownRoad17.